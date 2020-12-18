Episode 9: Teasel Muir-Harmony on the Power of the Moon Landing

Project Apollo captured the world’s imagination, and as a feat of “soft power” public diplomacy, it has few peers in the history of mankind, and has not been matched since.

With hopes expressed that President Biden’s election can start to bring the world together after several years of polarization, Smithsonian curator Teasel Muir-Harmony joins Richard Aldous to discuss her new book, Operation Moonglow: A Political History of Project Apollo.