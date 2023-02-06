Episode 92: Tom Dunkel on the Germans Sabotaging the Third Reich

A number of stories of individual acts of German resistance to the Nazis have come to light over the years. What is little known is that a network of individuals — from average civilians to those within the highest reaches of government and the military — coordinated efforts in a sustained attempt to undermine the Third Reich. Tom Dunkel, author of White Knights in the Black Orchestra: The Extraordinary Story of the Germans Who Resisted Hitler, joins host Richard Aldous to share the stories of those risking it all in an attempt to destroy a regime of terror from the inside.
Feb 06, 2023
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
