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MarkG's avatar
MarkG
3h

I flew out of LGA this morning, and there were ICE agents at the checkpoints. I was skeptical, and it was certainly alarming to see agents in tactical gear. However, they went out of their way to be friendly, make jokes, engage the people in line, etc. That doesn’t take away from many of your points, but I was pleasantly surprised and it was a good reminder that, for the most part, the agents are just people trying to do their jobs like the rest of us.

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The Ivy Exile's avatar
The Ivy Exile
2h

It's my impression that putting ICE on airport duty has changed the narrative about ICE and made them seem like pretty ordinary law enforcement officers. I agree that I'd prefer a compromise be reached and TSA to be paid in normal fashion, but this seems to have changed ICE's public image to some extent.

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