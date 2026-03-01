Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nickerus's avatar
Nickerus
4hEdited

Thanks for this report and the expressions of the human side of conflict: mother, babe etc. It is interesting that the Americans have not actually declared War on Iran. But they most likely don't want to or have to. However bombs and military steel take no notice of those impediments to total war. This will be a conflict under the heading of "A Blockade" which have been used throughout history as a military strategy to prevent an enemy from receiving supplies, or in this case exporting supplies as well, thereby weakening their ability to fight. In this case the export of oil will further cripple the finances of Iran. There are land routes for oil to be exported from Iran and the American navy is powerful to police the sea routes and the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic chokepoint for seaborne oil that Iran has long used as a geopolitical bargaining chip, with Tehran repeatedly threatening to close it during times of crisis. But can America block the land routes? There will be no "boots on the ground" from the Americans and the success or failure of this venture will depend on how American diplomacy can hold their friends and repel their enemies until the fog of war clears and there is "regime change" in Iran. What the next regime to rise will be is the burning question and will require billions and billions of Western dollars to achieve. Israel will be happy at these events and fearful of what comes regime comes next. Trump and his administration will get little recognition in the mainstream media, and no doubt the NEWS outlets headed by CNN will begin their usual attack of the POTUS and his strong and necessary action America has taken to begin the dismantling of the Iranian Satan that has stood astride the middle east like a dreadful colossus, a monster that their regime has become with it's avowed mission to annihilate Israel and finance terrorism, death and destruction through its multiple portals aka Hamas, Hezbollah. the al-Quds Brigades, al-Qaeda, Boko Haram and the list goes on, all financed partially or wholly by Iran.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture