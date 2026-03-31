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James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
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I read this with guarded optimism but also with trepidation. The fact that the US is among the backsliders is a worrisome indication of the uncertainty and the fragility of the democratic experiment which we ourselves began in 1789.

The democratic movement is the most extraordinary, the most crucial, the riskiest, and the most complex ongoing experiment in human society and government ever attempted. It requires a level of constant understanding and maintenance that too many Americans are now showing themselves ible of sustaining in the midst of the rigors of modern, industrial and technological life.

If we, the founders of the modern movement cannot sustain our own invention, created in a land of unparalleled bounty and protected by two vast oceans, then how can we expect others to do so in places far more proximate to dangerous neighbors.

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