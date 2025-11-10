Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Lanser's avatar
Eric Lanser
3h

I'm hungry for ideas/proposals about how to go about reforming our set of existing institutions to address these issues. Is there any 'centralized' way of doing it or a policy set or educational reform, etc. that might make it easier; or are we largely counting on (as with Persuasion) intellectually and morally ambitious people (like Yascha) to act entrepreneurially and found new institutions in our current intellectual and political environment?

I worry there isn't a public appetite for it, so it may be impossible (or, at least, a very slow process). I don't see an alternative, so I'm not suggesting such difficulties would be a reason against working for these changes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
4h

"Institutions can fall prey to groupthink. That doesn’t mean they’re inherently flawed."

Not only is there an argument to conclude that yes, these institutions are flawed with groupthink, they also risk causing massive unnecessary harm like we experienced during the pandemic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture