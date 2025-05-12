How to Really Fix Government
DOGE is not the way to go.
I’m happy to announce that Reform for Results has just launched its new web site:
Our group, consisting of specialists in administrative law, public administration, and with direct senior government experience, was founded a little more than a year ago in advance of the 2024 election. While we agree with the current administration that the U.S. bureaucracy does indeed need reform, we think that its approach has been weakening rather than building state capacity. We hope in the coming period to outline in Project Phoenix a better path for rebuilding American government, along the lines that I’ve been trying to outline in my “Deep State” series in American Purpose. Please stay tuned for more posts on this front.
So glad you are doing this.
Very excited to hear about this.
While I've never worked in government, like everyone I was aware of government's reputation for inefficiency. But reading these two stories this year by Jennifer Pahlka and Tracing Woodgrains genuinely shocked me in terms of just how deep the dysfunction can run:
https://www.eatingpolicy.com/p/dear-mr-kupor-please-fix-federal
https://www.tracingwoodgrains.com/p/the-full-story-of-the-faas-hiring
So as skeptical as I have been of DOGE, I have also been worried about being too critical lest it give me the impression that the status quo was acceptable.
So I've very glad that you will soon be presenting an alternative approach to reform that can provide a constructive alternative to DOGE's destructiveness.