I’m happy to announce that Reform for Results has just launched its new web site:

Reform for Results

Our group, consisting of specialists in administrative law, public administration, and with direct senior government experience, was founded a little more than a year ago in advance of the 2024 election. While we agree with the current administration that the U.S. bureaucracy does indeed need reform, we think that its approach has been weakening rather than building state capacity. We hope in the coming period to outline in Project Phoenix a better path for rebuilding American government, along the lines that I’ve been trying to outline in my “Deep State” series in American Purpose. Please stay tuned for more posts on this front.

