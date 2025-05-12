Persuasion

Persuasion

Sally Arnold
7h

So glad you are doing this.

Gordon Strause
8h

Very excited to hear about this.

While I've never worked in government, like everyone I was aware of government's reputation for inefficiency. But reading these two stories this year by Jennifer Pahlka and Tracing Woodgrains genuinely shocked me in terms of just how deep the dysfunction can run:

https://www.eatingpolicy.com/p/dear-mr-kupor-please-fix-federal

https://www.tracingwoodgrains.com/p/the-full-story-of-the-faas-hiring

So as skeptical as I have been of DOGE, I have also been worried about being too critical lest it give me the impression that the status quo was acceptable.

So I've very glad that you will soon be presenting an alternative approach to reform that can provide a constructive alternative to DOGE's destructiveness.

