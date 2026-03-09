Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HP's avatar
HP
22m

The only thing Trump cares about is how he looks on TV. This was his impersonation of Douglas MacArthur. What happens outside the TV studio does not interest him at all.

Reply
Share
Alexis Ludwig's avatar
Alexis Ludwig
36m

The strategic incoherence is thoroughgoing and comprehensive--from definition of problem to description of desired end state and everything in between. Whatever performative pleasure it might produce, the chest-thumping itself is deeply counterproductive, bringing more costs and risks than gains. In this context of complete incoherence, the notion of unconditional surrender doesn't even begin to make sense. I think you're on to something about the president liking the sound of the words. Kind of like the images of explosions on TV screens. Wow! Hell of a way to run a war, not to mention a country.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture