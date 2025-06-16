Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Isabelle Williams's avatar
Isabelle Williams
34m

Hey! I already experienced dictatorship. It was called the covid pandemic. I used to vote democrat. Covid red pilled me. I saw the governor of my state acting like a power drunk dictator. I saw Fauci and Birx acting like dictators.

In my democrat run state, public schools were closed for 2 years. The poorest and most disadvantaged children were the most harmed, stuck at home with nothing to do while their parents worked. Toddlers were masked in head start programs for 3 years. Florida didnt do that, but our state had zero curiosity about how things were going in FL ( just fine).

Pregnant women were forced to get vaccinated with a new untested mRNA lipid nanparticle concoction - or lose their jobs. Oh sorry, the covid vaxx WAS tested, for about 4 to 6 weeks and then they ended the trial, saying it was so wonderful they needed to vaccinate everyone.

Worst of all was the lack of open and honest debate. The lying by the media, the censorship.

( hey! that sounds like dictatorship!)

Once you have been red pilled to this degree, its hard to go back.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture