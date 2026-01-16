Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LV's avatar
LV
4h

If ancestry makes people American, how do cities like New York work?

About 40% of New Yorkers were born outside of the US. This number has not moved much in recent decades, and was in fact about the same 100 years ago.

NY did not drift into the abyss or demand to secede. Kids in New York grow up speaking English and absorb broader American culture just as kids in Kansas do.

Sam Huntington simply did not understand the malleability of human culture and identification.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Kim Sherwood's avatar
Kim Sherwood
4h

Thanks for the interesting essay, Mr. Kahn.

Maybe I missed it, but how do Vance and his ilk boosting the concept of Heritage Americans characterize the Native Americans?

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture