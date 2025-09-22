Persuasion

Isabelle Williams
I absolutely agree that we need an open pluralistic society where divergent, intellectually diverse views and politics are not merely tolerated but seen as essential. Robust even heated debate over ideas is essential to making the best decisions- as a society, through the messy process of politics, elections, legislation.

So, although a registered democrat, I voted for Trump in 2024. I was shocked and red pilled by the covid authoritarian paradigm. A virus doesn't cancel the bill of rights and democratic debate. I saw credentialed scientists, like Jay Bhattacharya, censored on social media when they criticized the lockdowns and school closures. The government mandated a brand new mrna vaccine platform with NO Long term safety studies. But discussion of this was taboo in all left or center left media. Also taboo is questioning the transgender ideology as it pertains to children.

We know from the case Murty vs Biden that the Biden admin pressuring social media companies to censor speech criticizing their covid policies.

Fast forward. Now I am very disappointed that the Trump team is censoring both Pro Palestine speech and anyone who makes mean comments about Charlie Kirk. However, I do see a lot of MAGA people and Republicans criticizing and pushing back. Whereas with the Democrats I didnt see any tolerance for divergent views. Remember when Seth Moulton said he didnt want his daughters playing high school sports against biological men? Has ONE democrat said anything critical of the Biden admin vaccine mandates? Or of gender surgeries on children?

It's telling that an essay dripping with contempt for post-liberal thinkers begins with an incipit admitting one of their central premises: that liberalism's neutrality as to morals and values is only nominal, concealing an actual hostility towards traditional sources of the same (faith, enduring local communities, shared national histories, etc.). And indeed, the author proceeds to evince exactly that antipathy for the remainder of the piece. While correctly crediting liberal societies for allowing for a productive, competitive interplay of various viewpoints, he ignores entirely the central post-liberal insight that liberalism itself is toxic to the emergence of these constructive, vital forces within the body politic. Similarly, Reno's diagnosis of weakness as the Open Society's most pressing concern, an eminently plausible one in light of current trajectories, is summarily dismissed without so much as a cursory counterargument.

Granting that it may be conceptually useful to contrast Bergson's Open vs. Closed societies, it must be acknowledged that history is messier than political philosophy, and in any case, I think that the author's historical analysis on the basis of these categories is severely lacking. Granting that Nazi Germany and the USSR are reasonable approximations of closed societies, it is *not* true that the UK and the US were correspondingly tidy representations of open societies at the time of their great victories. Churchill was voted out, but FDR had established the most lopsided executive authority seen in US history to that point. The war effort was strong because of open traits like economic adaptability and dynamism, true, but also relied on fervent patriotism, a strong sense of national purpose, loyalty to fellow citizens, and to a not insignificant degree, Christian faith. It should go without saying that, looking around at our country and the West in 2025, that we do not find the America or UK of 1945 or even 1991. A cogent defense of liberalism in our actual current circumstances will have to dispense with anachronistic comparisons.

Having read Reno's Return of the Strong Gods, it made me wince to read this piece, which relies upon it heavily in substance, but grotesquely caricatures its arguments. On Reno's account, the elevation of shared loves and loyalties is our best hope for rejuvenating our national political life in an age of technologically- and ideologically-driven atomization and meaninglessness. This is a very long way from tiki torch parades, or the thinly veiled and unjustified accusation of racialism. That Mr. Kahn feels confident in making such an poorly-supported leap in his argument rather proves Reno's point: a political conversation where any appeal to the sources of national identity that have typified most human societies throughout our species' recorded history can be neutered by saying "but the Nazis" is an impoverished and unhelpful one.

Lastly, Kahn's accusation of "goldfishness" unfortunately looks more apt when applied to his own perspective than to Reno's. Kahn's historical memory seems to go back to 1914 at earliest, while Reno is calling on us to draw on more ancient and enduring sources of national vitality. If all we can see in that call are the sickle and the swastika, then it's hard to see where Persuasion can begin.

