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Peter C. Meilaender's avatar
Peter C. Meilaender
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Another great piece, Sam -- but please be a little more cautious in a sentence like your last one, where you write that higher ed has "entirely" lost its self-awareness and humility. Here in the States, at least, there are plenty of small colleges--like the tiny, 700-student university where I teach--where academics still take their responsibilities seriously without making everything an ideological battleground. But we too get swept up in the outrage against higher ed. Cambridge and Harvard are not going out of business. But institutions like mine do, paying the price for the sins of others.

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