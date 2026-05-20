A panel at LibCon 2025, featuring Benjamin Wittes, Francis Fukuyama, Ruth Marcus, and Jack Goldsmith. (Photo: Kristoffer Tripplaar.)

We’re excited to announce that, once again, the Persuasion team will be at the annual Liberalism for the 21st Century Conference (LibCon) in Washington, D.C. on July 16-17—and there’s a special discount for subscribers who’d like to join us!

This year, the theme is the Reconstruction Agenda, featuring a tour through the major branches of government, both assessing the state of their damage and proposing a path toward renewed confidence in institutions and the rule of law. Speakers will include Ezra Klein, Danielle Allen, Anne Applebaum, David French, Bill Kristol, Jonathan Rauch, and many more!

The conference will also feature a live recording of The Good Fight Club with Yascha Mounk, Francis Fukuyama, and other special guests. Persuasion subscribers will be able to attend an exclusive Happy Hour and hang out with the Persuasion team.

Attendees of LibCon will also have free access to the New Liberal Action Summit (NLAS) on July 15 and until mid-afternoon on July 16, organized by the Center for New Liberalism. Francis Fukuyama will be recording a live episode of Frankly Fukuyama at NLAS, so this is not to be missed either!

Subscribers to Persuasion can access an exclusive discount on tickets—find out more by clicking the button below!

Get tickets

If you have any questions, please contact conference@ismaglobal.org

We hope to see you there!

– Persuasion team

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