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Deep Bitcheese Brew's avatar
Deep Bitcheese Brew
4h

I think the crisis runs deeper than the article suggests.

Much of today's liberal reconstruction debate still assumes that the central task is to regain control of existing institutions. Some liberals want stronger courts and procedural safeguards. Others want better housing, infrastructure, and economic delivery. But both approaches largely accept the existing political architecture and focus on making it function more effectively.

What seems missing is a willingness to question the sacred assumptions of the age.

Classical liberalism was historically powerful because it challenged sacred authority. It questioned the divine right of kings, inherited hierarchies, and concentrations of power that had come to be seen as natural and unquestionable. Its greatest strength was not administration. It was skepticism.

Today, however, liberalism often appears reluctant to apply that same skepticism to the institutions it now inhabits. Instead of questioning power, it increasingly seeks to manage power. Instead of challenging dominant structures, it competes to occupy them.

This is why so much “reconstruction” sounds like restoration. The goal often seems to be recovering legitimacy for an existing order rather than examining whether the order itself has become part of the problem.

In my view, the defining contradiction of our era is not primarily between liberalism and populism, nor between democracy and authoritarianism. It is the growing mismatch between globally interconnected systems and the continued sanctification of sovereign nation-states as the ultimate source of political legitimacy.

Our largest challenges—AI governance, climate change, financial networks, migration, digital platforms, and even modern warfare—operate at a civilizational scale. Yet political authority remains organized around sovereign structures designed for a different historical environment.

As a result, liberalism often asks who should hold state power. It is far less willing to ask whether the structure of power itself has become obsolete.

This is where the discussion of power becomes unavoidable. We routinely measure inequality through wealth, but rarely through power. Yet power asymmetries may be far more consequential than wealth asymmetries. Wealth ultimately depends on political protection. In the presence of overwhelming power, even immense wealth can become fragile overnight. We overlook this because wealth is visible and measurable, while power is harder to quantify.

For that reason, I am not convinced that liberalism's central problem is a failure of delivery, meaning, or electoral strategy. Its deeper problem may be that it has lost the habit that once made it transformative: the willingness to challenge the legitimacy of dominant power arrangements.

Liberalism once asked whether kings were too powerful.

Today it asks which party should control the state.

It rarely asks whether the political architecture itself has become the source of the crisis.

If liberalism is to reconstruct itself, perhaps it must recover its original courage: not simply to govern existing institutions more effectively, but to question the sacred status of the structures from which those institutions derive their authority. Only then can reconstruction become something more than a sophisticated form of restoration.

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Liquid language model's avatar
Liquid language model
2h

It seems so obvious yet it remains a blind spot. What has happened to the quality of jobs? The decline of pensions, and of unions. The rise of gig work. Outsourcing. When center left parties took as their mission support of the working class and lower middle class, liberalism was much more popular.

But center left parties abandoned that focus. They passed China entering the WTO, NAFTA, etc despite significant public anxiety (which turned out to be warranted). Now liberalism itself has run into deep skepticism. It shouldn't be surprising. But you must connect the dots.

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