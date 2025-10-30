Persuasion

Persuasion

BB
3h

seems to me the Professor is conflating liberalism and progressivism, and the latter very much does very much fit the conservative critique. The influence of progressivism, particularly of its loopy cultural variety on mainstream liberalism is something mainstream liberalism should be very much aware of and guard against. If the last elections haven't taught them this lesson, then probably nothing will.

Joe Smith (Joe)
3h

I just spent $10 on a sub to comment on this.

WHAT A CROCK OF UNADULTERATED CONSERVATIVE APOLOGIA. It's a full-throated endorsement of allowing Dominionist thought and practice to govern American civil society, regardless of the consequences for disfavored groups such as my own: openly gay men with AIDS, who have been targeted for persecution, destruction and elimination from civil society *continuously* since 1986 (the Lyndon LaRouche-driven California ballot initiative called Proposition 64 which would have sent anyone *suspected* of having AIDS or HIV to permanent internment and separation from the general population for life - this was followed in 1987 by LaRouche's Prop 69 and in 1988 by Paul Gann's Prop 96, and all were defeated at the ballot box).

The very idea that liberals enjoy or enforce a "hegemony" of values such as fairness, justice, equality, reciprocity etc. is so far out in left field it's out of the ballpark and in the long-term parking of the nearest airport. The assertion that this is a political philosophy that oppresses the Christian/Republican/MAGA/Orbanist-Putinist right-wing authoritarians is absurd - and makes me wonder what agenda the author is pushing, or whom he's working for.

I mean, come on - since when are fairness and justice *relative*? How can these be placed on a spectrum of attributes and made equivalent to oppression, silencing, elimination of dissenters, of opposition parties, of critics of the regime, of ethnic/sexual/disabled minority groups? And he has the nerve to make claims about the abandonment of morality and ethics by liberals when he's preaching the elevation of the most unethical and immoral people, policies and practices imaginable?

Let's be brutally frank: This is a dangerous attempt to insert yet another loaded false equivalence into our current political and cultural discourse that, if acted upon, could cause the deaths of millions of minority/disabled/LGBTQ+ Americans and the permanent imposition of an authoritarian, autocratic governing regime in America for the foreseeable future. If you think I'm exaggerating, take a look at recent statements by the leaders of the New Apostolic Reformation - Douglas Wilson, et al - who have the ears of the President and the Vice President and a committed acolyte in Russell Vought and who already have substantial influence over government officials, policy, and policy outcomes.

In the background, of course, we just saw the first Homeless/Alleged Mentally Ill Forced Incarceration And Compulsory Treatment Internment And Concentration Camp manifest in Utah, with many more to follow. Think of all the billions of dollars that have recently been allocated to these camp-building efforts and the number of facilities they have said will be constructed. Who's going to fill all of these concentration camps after they've deported/disappeared every immigrant here? Who do you think they have in mind? (These are all, for the record, rhetorical questions - you already know the answers whether you want to admit it or not.)

That's the logical end to what this piece envisions. I reject every word of it unequivocally, and you should too if you want to have a decent country again, if you want the invasion of our cities by our own armed forces to cease forever, if you want the unfettered abduction and kidnapping of innocents off our streets and the immiseration of their families and loved ones to stop and every single abductee repatriated with their families and accountability imposed on those who conducted those efforts at every level, if you want to live without fear of being disappeared/interned/executed by the government, if you want your damn country back from these goons and monsters and twisted soulless people who have stolen it from us.

