Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken Kovar's avatar
Ken Kovar
1h

This is very good. The revival of these rural areas should build on their cultural strengths but not let them go backward in time . The right kind of local investment might be able to make these areas grow again!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
alexsyd's avatar
alexsyd
1h

I would think the schools would be a top priority. They should teach kids not to hate their own people, i.e., whites. Next, there should be no race and sex quotas anywhere. For example, no Title IX. No DEI. Ideally, traditional Christianity should be enculcated as an antidote to the dominant sacred-victim, entitled parasite culture. Good luck.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture