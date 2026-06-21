Persuasion

Persuasion

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Mark Medish's avatar
Mark Medish
1h

Nice try. Blaming Coates for Obama's failure to secure his own political succession or for the rise of Trump is not persuasive. Put differently, for somebody supposedly so in touch with the grand American narrative, Obama distinguished himself by being unable to make his revolution more permanent.

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Sally Arnold's avatar
Sally Arnold
9m

I think this author articulates a way forward for the Democrats.

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