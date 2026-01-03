Persuasion

Lex Elder
1d

Oh, I don't know... Good riddance to Maduro, but what kind of precedent does this blatant incursion of sovereignty set (or re-affirm) in our super-volatile times? Doesn't this play straight into Putin's hands, who can now say with much greater conviction and perceived legitimacy, well, that's what I've been trying to do with Ukraine and its 'Nazi regime' all along - help me out here, Donald!?

James Quinn
1d

A victory for Trump? Balderdash. This was little more than macho posturing by an American president who in his own way is little better than Maduro. Maduro stole an election. Trump tried to, and half failed, using his false victim hood and a campaign of lies and distortions that would have made Goebbels proud to con a set of American suckers to help him regain the office four years later.

If Maduro was indeed running Venezuela like a criminal enterprise, Trump is running this country like his personal cash cow while overseeing the most corrupt administration in American history, all while blowing through our Constitution as if it wasn’t there.

Trump has no more concern for the people of Venezuela than he does for the people of the Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin could use an identical excuse for sending Russian troops to Washington to abduct Trump, leaving Vance in charge.

