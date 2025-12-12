Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TJ's avatar
TJ
4m

"It’s an increasingly lawless America, under a leadership contemptuous of democratic norms, of checks and balances, of constitutional government as such. It’s a polarized America, under a leadership that demonizes half of its own population."

Pretty sure you wrote this paragraph in 2021 and inserted it without checking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Millicent's avatar
Millicent
18m

Great article putting into perspective what has happened in Venezuela. Thank you. I worked for the State Department in Colombia in the late 80’s and came to understand who exactly was running things. I loved every minute of being there until it became apparent that I was in danger as an American. The rich histories and beauty of both Colombia and Venezuela have been lost in all of the tragic politics, drug wars, human trafficking, the seizure of control over oil reserves (and gold) and power moves by lawless individuals of all kinds. I don’t support the indiscriminate bombings of civilians. I do support helping the citizens of Venezuela regain control of their own future and lost freedoms. Venezuela deserves a democratic government. I agree with your premise that an invasion/war by this Administration wouldn’t allow for that. I think Venezuela needs the international community to step up - the Nobel Prize being given to Maria Corina Machado is a good first step, but not enough. 🇻🇪🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture