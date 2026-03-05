Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
5h

While I have no problem with gay marriage and same sex couples figuring out the massive complexity of raising children, the male and female married with children model will always be the platinum situation. Just like I don't have any problem with females pursuing career over family, the female that chooses marriage and family is the platinum situation.

Evolutionary biology does not shift on the demand of the progressive agenda. Female mothers and male fathers that are married make for the most well-adjusted children that in turn make the best population for society. The stats prove it.

That does not mean that we don't accept non-traditional family situations. It just means that we have to accept that traditional is the premium target and our public policies should always support moving to that as the goal.

Reply
Share
Sally Bould's avatar
Sally Bould
1h

It is critical for families to be supported by good jobs with adequate and steady income. If young people cannot get such jobs they are unlikely to marry and/or have children. The same is true if they have to work 2 jobs to make ends meet.

In addition one of the best policies would be a national program of child care which could enable married people to plan for the expenses of raising children with a higher level of economic security.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture