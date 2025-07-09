Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seva's avatar
Seva
6h

How about AI? Isn’t this the wild card in our future that can save us? Isn’t this what China sees and why they’re totally committed to AI, humanoid robots and automation everywhere with some form of UBI to keep their people afloat and then rapidly get much betțer? Many say AI is scary but what terrifies me is living in a world run by people like Xi (admires Mao), Biden (dementia) and Trump who I voted for 3 times but has been downhill since the election. But wouldn’t a super intelligent AI consider us inferior beings and treat us accordingly? People are far more intelligent than their cats and dogs yet consider them family rather than just pets. I’d be very happy if the AI treated us the way I treat my cats. That’d be great for us all.

“Ilya Sutskever Calls for SuperAlignment Before Data Centers Evolve Into Artificial Life.” (8 min)

Financial Wise. May 20, 2025

https://youtu.be/n13GppYIMg4?si=UQ3PAU45dqcOUZv0

“The One Problem That Could Break China.” (1 min)

Dwarkesh Patel interviews Ken Rogoff. Jul 9, 2025

https://youtube.com/shorts/PgSIcwUiOVc?si=UOTSqeiqRTsyzlrO

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Robert's avatar
John Robert
2h

"Look, I can’t tell you when and how exactly this all comes to a head." And neither can anyone else. I do wonder if on the drive to the office each morning, Chairman Powell asks himself, "Well, is this the day we won't be able to sell a ten year note at any price or one we could possibly accept?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture