Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Ivy Exile's avatar
The Ivy Exile
4h

A note about David Pozen... quite a bright guy, no doubt, but back during my time writing for Columbia Law School I had to promote a rather eyebrow-raising journal article that he wrote about constitutional "Self-Help." Essentially, he was arguing that when Congress didn't fulfill its obligations according to unspoken norms, the executive branch might very well be enacting totally legitimate "self-help" to go ahead and do via agency what Congress was refusing to do via legislation. It was an article that I had a ton of ethical compunctions about promoting, because it came awfully close to endorsing autocratic unilateral rule by the Obama White House since congressional Republicans weren't rubber stamping his agenda.

No doubt Pozen is in earnest -- his article was a tidy summation of the zeitgeist on the legal left at the time -- but given his paper trail he's simply not a viable critic of another administration seizing maximalist executive power. What's good for the goose is good for the gander.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
alexsyd's avatar
alexsyd
2h

Trump has no choice but to act decisively. The feminized, oikophobic self-perpetuating motion machine (sacred victim-entitled parasite encouraged, requiring more government intervention and dependecny in response) engineered by the DEI/government/NGO complex has reached a point where the US and western Europe either maintain their civilization or DIE.

Oikophobia: An extreme and immoderate aversion to the sacred and the thwarting of the connection of the sacred to the culture of the West appears to be the underlying motif of oikophobia; and not the substitution of Hellenic Christianity by another coherent system of belief. The paradox of the oikophobe seems to be that any opposition directed at the theological and cultural tradition of the West is to be encouraged even if it is "significantly more parochial, exclusivist, patriarchal, and ethnocentric". (Mark Dooley, Roger Scruton: Philosopher on Dover Beach (Continuum 2009), p. 78.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture