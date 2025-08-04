Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
These fragments's avatar
These fragments
38m

This is a really helpful overview. Thx for putting it together and the great work American Purpose is doing here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture