Persuasion

Nickerus
1hEdited

A good article and from a fellow Jew, expressing the view common in those left of centre politically. There will be many who agree with the sentiments expressed.

However, there are those who will point out that the world response to what happened on that October, 7th, the sympathy expressed was, at best "lukewarm" in support of Israel. This was also witnessed in the demonstrations of so called Palestinians in the capitals of Europe, American and Canadian cities and on the college compasses of the western democracies, that unequivocably illustrated deep rooted Islamophobia and that that antisemitism was alive and thriving in the populace of the western democracies.

The lies spread by MSM, of "starving" of the Gaza people, even the mouthing of "genocide" was rampant in the MSM and uttered by their ruling classes of the west, including in Canada. It was known that Hamas had been stopping shipments of food and medicines, bound for the Gazan people. But still the attacks on Netanyahu continued.

Even the ruling class of the western democracies, Biden and co. plus the MSM condemned Israels' invasion of Gaza, Israels' attack in Qatar of Hamas operatives, and the continuation of the clearing out of Hamas in Gaza. Again the MSM slammed the next wave of Israels invasion of Gaza as OTT and the MSM filled their pages full of anti Bibi and anti-Israel propaganda saying that "Israel has "lost the room," in this matter.

The coming of Trump, little changed the attack by the MSM and the ruling classes of the west, whose leaders even went so far as to again resurrect the utterly unobtainable, "two state" solution and unbelievably they announces their support for a "Palestinian State," which was more than delusional, it was fanciful and unrealistic as there is no such sovereign country in the world.

That Trump and his team has engineered a cease fire, is frankly amazing, judging by the political forces arraigned against him and his administration.

Anmif
1h

The good will for Israel in the wake of October 7 can literally be measured in days, if not hours. And while it was always possible for a good faith actor to challenge Israel's conduct of the war, there were precisely zero good faith opponents on the stage. Opposition to Israel, from the very beginning, was based on facile lies spread by the Hamas and Iran's useful idiots.

