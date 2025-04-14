Dear Readers of Persuasion and American Purpose,

We’re writing with an exciting update: our community has just gained its 100,000th member!

This is a huge milestone for us. Five years since we each founded a publication—Persuasion for Yascha, American Purpose for Frank—dedicated to the defense of philosophically liberal values, we have grown far beyond what either of us imagined. Thanks to you, our readers, we know that there is a global community of citizens committed to joining us in the fight for free societies.

But even as we celebrate the strength of what we’re building together, it is clear that the threats to these values are starker than they have been for generations. We know that many of you, concerned about liberal democracy’s future, are looking to our community for guidance in this moment.

We are honored by the trust you place in us, and will work as hard as we can to live up to your expectations.

As we continue to grow, our devotion to our values remains unchanged. In our pages and our podcasts, we will continue to defend liberal democracy and the philosophical principles that undergird it—individual freedom, free speech, due process, and respect for the separation of powers.

If you are not able to pay, help strengthen our community and support our mission in other ways: share an article; tell a friend or colleague about us; put our values into action by building a connection with someone whose worldview differs from yours. There is so much work to be done, together.

And finally: join us in conversation! Frank and Yascha will be hosting a Substack Live discussion at 6pm Eastern this Wednesday; look out for the email with instructions about how to join you will soon receive in your inbox.

Thank you for being a part of our community,

Yascha & Frank

P.P.S. To whet your appetite, here are a few of the editorial team's favorite Persuasion and American Purpose essays published over the past few months!

