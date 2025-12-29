Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wayne Karol's avatar
Wayne Karol
7h

I just started Paul Starr's American Contradiction. Has anyone else read it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture