Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amos B. Haven's avatar
Amos B. Haven
1h

What if the real purpose of the gatherings is emotional support? Maybe pretending such protests are effective is just our way of coping.

Reply
Share
Adam's avatar
Adam
1h

Thank you for bursting our bubble. Minneapolis shows it can happen. But so far it’s the exception that proves the rule. My question for you is, are protests like “No Kings” harmless even if ineffective? Or do they siphon off energy and commitment that needs to go elsewhere? Do they make participants and sympathizers think they’re doing something meaningful when they aren’t?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture