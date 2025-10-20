Persuasion

Lukas Bird
20mEdited

I’m glad it was uplifting. I’m glad it wasn’t violent. I’m glad you enjoyed it. Those are all good things.

No Kings however, like McBeth, is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury - signifying nothing.

Trump was unmoved. MAGA was unmoved. Were Independents unmoved? We’ll see.

Meanwhile, thanks to appeals, Trump will now send in the National Guard to Portland. ANTIFA will gleefully oblige. The Insurrection Act is being publicly floated. We can only guess where all this goes from here. Stay tuned.

Frank Lee
1m

The old liberal Q-Tips, furries and freaky people with a personality disorder craving constant validation that they are special... deserving of yet another pride parade... having been so terribly lied to over the last couple of decades that their party agenda was relevant and loved by the majority when it was only the brilliant left-media-powered "emotional terrorism" network of corruption that allowed them to win... are in complete self-denial and resistance to the truth and facts that their brand of politics was never loved, and became even more disliked from their pandemic era behavior.

A party can only go so far with indoctrinated rage at artificial enemies. At some point that old saw runs out of teeth.

Their protests are their last dying gasp.

Those that know this are militant in their defense to prevent Trump from dismantling that democracy-destroying dream machine they built over the last half decade. The rest have not figured it out. And none of them will accept, yet, that for the Democrat party to be popular again they would have to adopt most, if not all, of Trump's ideas and platform (if not his methods).

