Persuasion’s first “Intellectual Bootcamp” will meet in a few hours, at 12pm EST. Here is the link to join by Zoom:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82853159147?pwd=Xi8TS3nHyZMSxAGPBrF1LViI2onrK3.1

Passcode: 129264

If you have trouble joining, please email events@persuasion.community

We will have introductions and then discuss Jonathan Haidt’s “Why the Past Ten Ye…