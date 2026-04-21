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Sage M's avatar
Sage M
6h

Can the reading selections be announced to free subscribers? I can’t accommodate the zoom meets in my schedule anyway, but I’d like to read along on my own time.

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Drew Margolin's avatar
Drew Margolin
6h

I just finished reading Philip Roth's _I Married a Communist_. It's a novel about political ideology, its temptations and pitfalls.

But then about 2/3 of the way in, Zuckerman (narrator) encounters a college professor who disabuses him of the belief that art is political. It's a great soliloquy about the" purpose of art is art, period." I encourage people to read it and the book. It's what Sam is saying here.

But that it comes from a professor, ostensibly 75 years ago, suggests the recommendation to remove liberal arts from the colleges is ill starred. Colleges are the best institutions we have for resisting instant gratification and market pressure. They definitely need a makeover, to get in touch with what they value instead of chasing the market , rankings etc. I suggest changing demographic targets. Get older students who have already seen how pure careerism drains life of purpose. But starting from scratch, with brand new organizations, and without bringing in the teachers who've been doing this their whole lives, is a heavy lift.

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