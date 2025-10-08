Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edward Hackett's avatar
Edward Hackett
24m

When enough people decide they have had enough, they will rise up and force their governments to act. This is not always a violent revolution; sometimes it is just street protests that force the existing power structure to change. The spread of the internet has fueled discontent because people with limited means can see how others lead better lives. Couple this with the knowledge that their leaders are leading lives of ease, and you will see change. This push for change will come from the younger generations who want better lives for themselves and their families. Change is easier in a democracy, with free elections, but even under dictatorships, change is still possible. If AI generates new ideas and capitalists identify profit opportunities, this will prompt more rapid changes. Even in America, where a chaos-monkey leads the government and denies climate change, green energy projects are on the rise because capitalists see the opportunity to make profits. The need for power is rising, and quickly supplying what is needed can only be achieved with green energy projects. The desire for a better life is a powerful force for change.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture