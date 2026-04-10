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Judy Jensvold's avatar
Judy Jensvold
1h

I think "f*ck you" means "rape you." The f-phrase is an expression of hostility. It conveys that rape is not about sex, desire, or love; it is about domination. Domination is not what socially and economically progressive people should be about. The fact that rape needs intimidation, violence, or some other coercive behavior indicates that domination or power over another person is at play. We are now in a time where the f-phrase is no longer taboo; its rise to casual use fits the aggressive, hostile, and might-is-right ethos infecting and destroying our country.

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Terzah Becker's avatar
Terzah Becker
1h

This made me laugh. Thank you for that!

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