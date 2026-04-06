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Jonathan Fowler's avatar
Jonathan Fowler
40mEdited

I agree that chalking this asshole up to an aberration is going to be a cheap, trendy liberal comfort when this is all over (assuming we survive). What I already fear is the kumbaya ~ "It's time to heal, reach across the aisle, and listen to each other again" bullshit. We're already hearing murmurings of this, and we still have 3 years left of this stuff. As for my plan, I will remember EVERY person that wore a red hat, every fascist/bigot with a MAGA sign in their lawn, every single adult that defended this stain on civilization... forever. I overuse this quote, but as Maya Angelou said, "When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time." I will die on the following hill: the combination of democracy AND near-absolute free speech will continue to lead to this sort of fascist bullshit if we do not consider it a civic duty to correct assholes in the court of public opinion. It is not time to be polite. Humiliate, shame, point fingers, don't forgive. These people are OK with neo-Nazism for God's sake, and they're making a mockery of all that is decent. They are the reason we can't have nice things. Trump isn't the problem, it's his enablers. And if we think they won't pull the exact same shit again, if they get no blowback for this round, we're all fucked. And we'd be just as culpable as they are for tolerating this nonsense.

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Jim Carmine's avatar
Jim Carmine
8m

A brilliant article. If only Democrats are able to grasp it. Their scolding hubris assures they cannot. A pity, a genuine pity.

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