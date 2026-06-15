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Wayne Karol's avatar
Wayne Karol
2h

What Trump accomplished with this war:

1) He's let Iran make him look submissive.

2) He betrayed the supporters who he promised no more wars and lower prices.

3) He's practically guaranteed the Republicans a disaster in November.

4) He's given people reason to compare him unfavorably to the person he hates more than anyone in the world.

Am I missing anything?

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Allen Zeesman's avatar
Allen Zeesman
2h

You can’t fight the regime in Iran and win. You can only create regime change to rid the world of it. The government of Iran doesn’t care about anything other than its religious jihadist ideology. Nothing else matters to it. Not Iran. Not Iranians. Not Muslims. Nothing.

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