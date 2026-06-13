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David Link's avatar
David Link
6h

This is a very helpful article for those of us who are trying to understand Iran and its relationship to the IRGC. It is much clearer now (to me at least) than what I've been reading, which is not extensive.

But I have one question that has been on my mind from the start of this war. The authors say that, among the things the IRGC is devoted to is "blind loyalty to the Supreme Leader." That seems to be an entirely logical consequence of their founding and growing influence. But what does that mean right now, exactly?

We know the former Supreme Leader has been killed. Apparently there is a new Supreme Leader, though no one has seen or heard from him directly. Is it an actual fact that he is alive and/or conscious? While that doesn't seem to be verifiable, I'm sure it's possible. But like God, himself, we only know about him because of hearsay by certain self-appointed spokespeople.

If he's not alive or able to lead, though -- which I continue to think is also quite possible -- doesn't that leave the IRGC leadership (what's left of it) in a very convenient situation with respect to one of its guiding precepts? Don't they have the ability to make things up? Aren't they, in fact, kind of supreme by default?

I don't know what to think about that, and the mystery of their leader's existence is a constant irritant to me as far as understanding this story. That's also been a problem for me with my own Catholic religion, of course. But at least what we have for a Supreme Leader on earth is an identifiable human with a voice, however much we may sometimes question it. And he has no military forces at his disposal, which is a comfort to me. Religions with organized and funded armies are a scary thing to contemplate. Particularly if they don't have anyone to answer to.

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Wayne Karol's avatar
Wayne Karol
6h

Kill the civilian leadership, and the IRGC becomes more powerful. Gee, who could have predicted that?

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