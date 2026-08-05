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Erez Levin's avatar
Erez Levin
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We can debate economic and social policies all day long, but we cannot tolerate the overt hateful bigotry and endorsement of violence and terror that these people espouse and sanitize. We must make this hate TABOO again, ostracizing it out of polite society and our mainstream politics, just as we did to marginalize and defeat the KKK.

If we don't create these moral guardrails, the hate and illiberalism will normalize and spiral into violence and anarchy that we won't be able to stop without immense bloodshed.

We must hold the line and #MakeTaboosTabooAgain!

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