Women’s demands on how society should be run have been over-voiced and over-served. They couldn’t care less if their utopia works for men. Leeching masculinity from humanity, to optimize for females, has been the political and cultural project of our time. Of course feminists want more. What narcissistic, self-indulgent power group doesn’t?

This is a swing and a miss.

"First, the Great Feminization hypothesis relies on the sweeping assumption that men are rational, while women are emotional. Of course, anger—the emotion most associated with men—is excluded from this analysis, which is strange given that it guides so much of a certain president’s behavior."

The fantastic inference here is that women don't have anger issues... that anger is a uniquely male emotion. Yeah, right. Tell my wife that.

We are talking about evolutionary biology related to gender and associated tendencies and behaviors.

The first concept we have to accept is egoism. There is no real egalitarianism. Those claims are just "good person" virtue signaling backing self-pursuit of ego fulfillment. So, we are all selfish and narcissistic. It is human nature.

Males demonstrate overt narcissism. The reason is that males have the strength and size to kill each other in man-to-man combat. Men signal their anger by thumping their chest, but most also learn that uncontrolled anger results in risk that some other man will take them out in defense of their out-of-control anger. Men often show their anger as a message to other men to leave them alone, but they generally know better than to act on it immediately. They are overt in their display, but they compartmentalize the feelings, so they don't make mistakes in behavior that pose a risk. Their anger might influence their behavior later (like going to war to protect females), but generally in their strategy to win. Men that lack immediate emotional regulation capability are often those in prison or dead from conflict with other men.

Conversely, individual women are less dangerous and more at risk for being killed by men. Women don't display their anger, because it would cause stronger men to respond of the perceived threat. Women hold it in for immediate defense, but they don't generally compartmentalize... it continues to burn and generate a big pile of resentment.

This translates into females having a hidden emotional agenda different from the one they display. Contrast that to males that tend to have one face to make sure others know where they stand at all times.

Females are also less independent and more likely to collect together in a group. Again, this is largely evolutionary as stronger males tended to be the hunter-gather and warrior while the women stayed back with other women to tend the village and raise the children.

Because they are less likely to prevail in direct overt conflict, females have developed other strategies to win. This is where the vulnerable narcissism play of modern feminism has come into play... and along with the tendency of hidden agendas, frankly, has made a big fucking mess of everything.

The key traits are hypersensitivity to criticism (and I expect in response to my comment), victim mentality, entitlement, social anxiety, envy and resentment.

The general problem is the erosion of trust. Female dominated structures and institutions tend to demonstrate this hidden agenda. Female workgroups tend to include much more drama than do male workgroups. Hidden resentments, back-stabbing, character assassination, etc., they are all common behaviors with the female hive. I have been a corporate manager for over 45 years and I have observed this over and over again. The female tendency is to act cooperative but burn with resentment over the slightest slight or criticism and work covertly to undermine the target of their resentment. I can mediate a conflict with female workers and see it keep boiling back up again over and over again. For males, often they slug it out and go get a beer after work.

This difference in emotive behavior that seems to be explained by gender evolutionary biology is why history does not hold a single example of any long-running and significant societal and governmental female dominance.

We are playing with a once in history test to promote females to socioeconomic dominance, and it is not working well at all. Maybe someday in the future our human nature will evolve to accommodate the changes, but today almost everything wrong... this note of so much social and economic chaos... is because we blew through the reasonable goal of early feminism to secure choice for women, to this 3rd wave postmodernist critical theory woke bullshit that is pushed by malcontents to put females in a position of socioeconomic power.

Hey girls, go get married, have babies and make some sandwiches. Or if that does not sound good, go to school, get some professional credential and be a girlboss career woman.

But stop this man-hating, girl-power, raging lunatic, movement to redesign society to fit your lack of emotional regulation capability. It sucks.

