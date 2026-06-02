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Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
2h

There is only one way to defeat fanatic terrorists. Exterminate them.

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Matthew P's avatar
Matthew P
1h

Mersi Mitra, for elucidating the information environment of the Islamic Republic and the war

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