Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg Ryan's avatar
Greg Ryan
9h

That does get the 60s all wrong. But the idea that Boomers have encouraged a legacy of violent protest is the myth. Weeks ago, 5 million people hit the streets in protest. Where was this so-called Boomer encouragement of violence? There was no violence. The premise of the article is flawed even if the point of the article is valid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Elyse Eidman-Aadahl's avatar
Elyse Eidman-Aadahl
9h

I agree with the rehistoricized story of civil rights legislation as well as the critique of violent protest as not only failing to accomplish change, but as sparking backlash. I think it is appropriate to link that to the New Left and point to its failures.

I think the focus on "Boomers," though, is a little weaseling in that it makes the same myth-making mistake as originally criticized. The notion of 20-year generational spans lumps together too many folks without reference to what those people are experiencing at key formative moments of their lives. The oldest among the Boomers might have attended the MLK speech as teens. Their little siblings were young kids in 1964 and were still kids in 1968. The youngest Boomers voted by a large margin for Reagan in one of their first elections. That's why the "OK, Boomer" effect obscures as much as it reveals.

What, to me, is more interesting is the ongoing conversation on the Left, including the New Left (and now including the MAGA Right), about social change and violence. That should also include the Labor Movement over time, the Women's Movement, the Temperance Movement, and even Right-wing movements like Stop the Steal, which had its own set of issues about violence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture