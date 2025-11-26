Persuasion

Frank Lee
"One of the main tactics of the second Trump administration has been the liberal use of threats and legal action against people who, for whatever reason, have attracted the ire of the government."

No, it isn't just because they have attracted the ire of government, it is because they have done something that has pushed the boundaries of legal behavior. Jesus, given all the vile and dirty mudslinging and name-calling the Democrats have lobed at Trump and his supporters, if this claim of only "ire" being the motivation, we would have seen a constant sea of legal actions against Democrats and other anti-Trump and anti-MAGA people.

It is intellectual hogwash to keep making this claim that Trump is exploiting the judicial to punish his enemies. First, there have never been anything close to the number of judge rulings against a sitting President as Trump has endured. Trump's cases against people that are his political opponents are 100% based on an opinion that laws have been broken, and people need to be held accountable for their illegal behavior. It would be irresponsible for any administration to ignore these types of cases as the broken window theory proves.

Dan E
I need to vent this somewhere and it's on topic here. Can Democrats hide their glee a little better when Trump attacks the Constitution. I get like, 5 texts a day that I need to give money to Mark Kelly, because in Demthink, when Trump attacks the Constitution, Democrats are supposed to get money.

So you have like 1/3 of the party that just flat-out believes Democrats are "controlled opposition," probably because they fundraise off Trump doing bad stuff all the time.

Then you have all the obedient rank-and-file whose main interaction with the party is being aggressively panhandled at all hours of the day on all devices they own. Like isn't it kind of weird where -- privileged as I am -- Republicans don't actually bother me at home whereas Democrats do at all hours? Just another day of Democrats being all tactics, like micro-optimizing panhandling texts, and no strategy, like being liked by their own base.

