Alexis Ludwig
4h

Fascinating assessment.

Frank Lee
6h

The cycle of all human systems requires ongoing constant maintenance to prevent the inevitable decline as people exploit every loophole in pursuit of personal gain. The post WWII Bretton Woods Global Order should have ended 30 years ago because we noted how it was hollowing out working class communities throughout the country. It was not maintained, and too many figured out how to loot from it. It broke. And with it, the US broke. We gave away American exceptionialism for more corporate profits. The top 10% has benefitted hugely but at the expense of everyone else. Corporatism replaced real capitalism. Democracy too has been corrupted by money. The old system needs to be pulled out by the roots and replaced with a national industrial policy.

