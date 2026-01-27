Persuasion

Cranmer, Charles's avatar
Cranmer, Charles
2h

Or, you could just re-read the old tried and true classics. I just started "The Idiot." It's been a long time since my first reading, but I know I won't be disappointed. Lots of good sentences.

The Ghost of Tariq Aziz's avatar
The Ghost of Tariq Aziz
2h

I'm going to push back on this a bit. If you're an author seeking to be published and want to get a sense of what sells, or you just want to be more plugged into the zeitgeist, by all means read Hoover. I guess you should also listen to Joe Rogan for that matter and watch Fox News.

But I have a limited amount of time in my day. I don't consume art because it's culturally relevant. I read books and watch movies and listen to music because I genuinely enjoy these activities. I can't think of anything less enjoyable than spending my evenings wading through turgid prose as an anthropological exercise.

