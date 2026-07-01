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Marvin Greenberg's avatar
Marvin Greenberg
1h

That's a bit too "sunshine and lollipops". Astoundingly settled decisions continue to simply be ignored, anything about originalism and what the text meant (which is often nonsensical, but in the case of birthright citizenship seemed quite simple). And with the EXCEPTION of the Fed (without a very coherent explanation) this president can now dismiss ANY official of ANY agency, regardless of statues from the legislature about their responsibilities, until he gets one that does what he wants.

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Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
11m

The Roberts court has sided with Democrat interests many times. But Democrats don't register those things. It is always the last time they didn't get their way.

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