Martin Lowy
2h

Fear of "the other" has always been present in every society. In some cases the other was quite local: Athens vs Sparta; Hatfields and McCoys; etc. With each rise in the speed of transportation and communication, the contact between any given group of people with any other group of people grows, and that naturally creates new fears. Overcoming those fears proceeds two steps forward and one step backward. We are in the one step backward phase at the moment. But the speed of communication, transport and increasing contact will not abate. The arc of history is toward accommodation and cooperation, despite history, as it is taught, focusing on wars and economic catastrophes. Cowan and Gordon are correct, the low hanging fruit was gathered roughly between 1900 and 1973. But don't sell short the progress since 1973. It continues. Having been born in 1939, I can see in my lifetime how progress continues. And we need that progress because there still are too many people who do have such abundance--especially in their own minds. The glass is half full; not half empty.

Isabelle Williams
1h

Great article. I appreciate that its not the typical article I would expect from a left leaning substack. I appreciate that it stretches our thinking beyond the usual pro immigration or anti immigration tropes. It's funny that everyone loves "community" - and especially progressives. But they often dismiss the aspects of community that are derived from shared culture and shared history.

