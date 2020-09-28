This Week at Persuasion
Watch the first presidential debate with us!
|Beatrice Frum
|Sep 28, 2020
The Persuasion community watched the first 2020 presidential debate together.
Book Clubs
Daniel Finkelstein joined us on October 7th at 5:30pm Eastern Time to discuss his latest book: Everything in Moderation.
Book Clubs are reserved for founding members. The aspiration of the book clubs is to have a serious (and fun) conversation about a book we have all read. So please be sure to read before we meet!
Persuasion hosted its weekly social hour. Attend our future Persuasion happy hours by subscribing and join us via Zoom to meet more of our growing community!
In Case You Missed It…
David French wrote about the hate that explains why conspiracy theories are thriving in America.
Richard Alba discussed why it is an illusion to think that America is turning into a “majority minority” society.
Natalie Wexler explains why it is a big mistake for elementary schools to focus on skills to the detriment of real knowledge.
Kat Rosenfield shares more sane advice for an insane world in the latest installment of her advice column.
