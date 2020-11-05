This Week at Persuasion
Join us for Happy Hour tonight!
|Beatrice Frum
|Nov 5, 2020
| 3
Persuasion hosted its weekly social hour. Attend our future Persuasion happy hours by subscribing and join us via Zoom to meet more of our growing community!
In Case You Missed It…
Yascha Mounk explains why there is no need to panic.
Greg Everett discusses the abortion debate and his conflict with the pro-life movement.
Tamara Rice Lave argues there are some similarities between RBG and ACB.
The Persuasion Team interviewed Allan Lichtman about polling.
Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JoinPersuasion for new articles, past debates, and more! And please follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/JoinPersuasion.
| 3
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.