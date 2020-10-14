This Week at Persuasion
New book clubs with Nicholas Christakis, Peter Baker and Susan Glasser
|Beatrice Frum
|Oct 14, 2020
A Conversation with Anne Applebaum, Garry Kasparov and Alexander Vindman
We partnered with our friends at the Renew Democracy Initiative so you can join friends of Persuasion Anne Applebaum and Garry Kasparov as they discuss attacks on American democracy with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.
Read the transcript from the event here.
Persuasion hosted its weekly social hour.
In Case You Missed It…
Carol Nesteikis makes the case for reforming the sex offenders registry.
Michael Walzer makes the case against court packing.
Kat Rosenfield advises readers on how to ask someone out, how to deal with a Q-Anon babysitter, and more in the latest installment of her advice column.
Lawrence Wright joins Yascha Mounk to discuss America’s relationship with Saudi Arabia (and much more).
