Persuasion

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Mark Medish's avatar
Mark Medish
3hEdited

A fine piece on desirable governance. One suspects that at this point a much needed AI arms control treaty will come to pass only if the collective super AIs decide among themselves to allow it!

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Steve Stoft's avatar
Steve Stoft
2h

This is completely naive and dangerous: "Fortunately, it would be possible to both monitor and enforce an international agreement prohibiting superintelligence, because there is a large industrial process behind advanced AI systems. This is akin to the extensive, largely traceable process required to create nuclear weapons."

The infrastructure for super intelligence is identical or smaller than what's needed for LLMs. LLMs try to know as many facts as 1000 people all with different specialties. This has nothing to do with super intelligence. Einstein had 1/1000 the information of an LLM. Intelligence is a matter of the correct learning algorithm and roughly the computing power of today's data centers.

And in a few years those will have 10 times the compute using the same power and size. That's the current prediction and it's been doing that for 50 years.

And the development of the correct algorithm will take even less compute than the full scale version.

So there is no way to detect from outside the building what the AI scientists are cooking up. Get real!

Persuasion needs to have debates between their essayists. Yes it would cause some embarrassment. But debate, not one-sided journalistic hit pieces is how science gets things right. As subscribers we deserve to see how our illustrious teachers fare when they have to defend their ideas against their peers.

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