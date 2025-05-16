Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Ivy Exile's avatar
The Ivy Exile
3h

I don't really see particularly strong parallels between Erdogan and Trump policy-wise -- Erdogan is far more ruthless -- but the political parallel is apt. Erdogan and co. were only able to rise to power because westward-facing Istanbul-sequestered Kemalists had become so corrupt and indifferent to the views and interests of ordinary citizens, much as there was only an opening for Trump because the Democratic Party had become so indifferent to (or actively hostile to) the views and interests of voters in the American hinterlands.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
3h

There is nothing persuasive about this piece. It is a study in false comparisons and cognitive dissonance. The only valid comparison between what has happened in Turkey and the US is that the wealthy elite of both countries could not stop their perpetual greed from causing a continuous decline in socioeconomic circumstances for everyone else. However, the response and result is nothing similar. There have been no constitutional amendments attempted by Republicans. The Trump Administration is following the same letter of the law that Democrats leveraged to stay in power.

The cry of the Trump-related "fascism", "dictator", "threat to democracy", frankly is the stuff of hysteria and mania perpetrated by the radicals as directed by their Wall Street-backed Professional Managment Class masters. It completely ignores that the election of Trump, as demonstrated clearly during the COVID episode, was a correction to the REAL threat to democracy that is a globalist authoritarian collectivist cabal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture