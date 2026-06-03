Persuasion

Persuasion

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Silvio Nardoni's avatar
Silvio Nardoni
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That Damon Linker has chosen to ally himself with the Persuasion “brand” is a sign of healthy growth. Yes, postmodern politics has become in Hobbes’s formulation “nasty, brutish, and (hopefully) short.” I would offer just a slight variation on the use of the term “objective.” I prefer “inter-subjective,” for the reason that objectivity arises only when there are two (or more) minds that cohere on a perspective and that in turn they find others who share that perspective. It’s the long road to universalism, but short cuts may not prove as effective.

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